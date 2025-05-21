HMCS Margaret Brooke back in Halifax after Antarctic deployment

By Trident Staff

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Margaret Brooke has returned to Halifax following a historic 119-day deployment to South America, Antarctica, and the Caribbean as part of Operation Projection, Canada’s ongoing naval forward presence mission aimed at promoting peace, security, and international cooperation.

Departing in early January, the ship became the first Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) vessel to sail to Antarctica, where it supported Canada’s first all-Canadian scientific research expedition to the region. Alongside scientists from Natural Resources Canada, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and Environment and Climate Change Canada, the ship’s company contributed to vital marine and coastal geoscience research aimed at better understanding the effects of climate change.

“The crew of HMCS Margaret Brooke has completed a ‘once in a career’ mission, advancing Antarctic research and enhancing Canada’s commitment to international peace and security,” said Commander Teri Share, the ship’s Commanding Officer.

Over the course of the deployment, Margaret Brooke sailed more than 20,500 nautical miles, visited nine ports across South America and the Caribbean, and provided support at three Antarctic research stations. Port visits and outreach engagements, conducted in close coordination with Global Affairs Canada, were aimed at strengthening Canada’s ties with regional partners and demonstrating a renewed Canadian naval presence in areas the RCN hasn’t been operating regularly.

“Not only were we able to do all this amazing scientific work in the South and in Antarctica,” said Cdr Share, “but the relationship building we were able to accomplish within Latin American countries, on the way south and north, was phenomenal.”

As part of Operation Projection, RCN ships routinely deploy around the globe to engage with international allies and partners, conduct training, and support Canada’s foreign policy objectives. This particular mission blended science, diplomacy, and operational excellence in an effort to showcase the RCN’s versatility on the world stage.

RCN leadership lauded the ship’s company of Margaret Brooke for demonstrating exceptional professionalism throughout the deployment, showing resilience and teamwork in challenging and often unfamiliar environments. Their efforts are being praised for contributing to both international collaboration and climate science, further strengthening Canada’s reputation as a responsible and engaged global partner.