HMCS Kootenay commemoration ceremony

A ceremony was held on Friday, October 22 to mark the 52nd anniversary of the explosion and fire aboard HMCS Kootenay. Nine sailors lost their lives when the ship’s starboard gearbox exploded on October 23, 1969. Pictured from left are Cmdre Christopher Robinson, Commander Canadian Fleet Atlantic, Kootenay survivor member AB (Ret’d) Allan “Dinger” Bell, and Fleet Chief CPO1 Jamie Haas. The ceremony took place inside the Navy’s Damage Control Training Facility (DCTF) Kootenay with reduced attendance to comply with ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.