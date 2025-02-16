HMCS Harry DeWolf returns to Op Caribbe

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

The Commanding Officer of His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Harry DeWolf says his ship’s company is more than ready for the counter-narcotics deployment ahead of them.

The ship departed its home port of Halifax on January 26 to spend six weeks supporting Operation Caribbe, operating in the Caribbean and North Atlantic Ocean alongside United States Coast Guard (USCG) personnel.

The Op Caribbe tasking comes after a high-tempo 2024 for Harry DeWolf, including a demanding Op Nanook that included a lifesaving search-and-rescue mission, and an expanded Great Lakes Deployment.

The ship also supported a reconciliation intiative in 2024 that saw Nunatsiavut Elders return to lands they and their families were forcibly relocated from in the 1950s. The amphibious mission was extremely rewarding and served as a great test of outside-the-box thinking and planning for the crew, added Commander (Cdr) Jon Nicholson.

“All these successful missions shaped a strong and cohesive team that is ready for the challenges of Op Caribbe,” he said.

“This mission has been the focal point of all of our preparations in 2024.”

During Op Caribbe, the ship will be involved in detecting and monitoring suspected drug smuggling activities, helping to strengthen international partnerships, and demonstrating Canada’s commitment to addressing regional security challenges, Cdr Nicholson said.

Harry DeWolf will be in a support role during the operation. While in international waters, the ship’s tasks are locating, tracking, approaching, and potentially intercepting vessels, while the embarked USCG law enforcement detachment personnel may further proceed to board vessels and conduct enforcement operations.

All Canadian ships deployed on Op Caribbe missions are also prepared for, and equipped to support, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, if directed by the Government of Canada.

Cdr Nicholson described Op Caribbe as a critical contribution by the Canadian Armed Forces and its allies – one he and his team are proud to take part in.

“The crew is absolutely ready to protect communities in Canada and the United States from the influx of illegal narcotics,” he said.

“I am extremely proud of their efforts and know that they will be ready for anything that is thrown at us.”