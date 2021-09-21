HMCS Harry DeWolf crosses the Arctic Circle

The Royal Canadian Navy’s newest commissioned ship has now taken part in one of the oldest naval traditions – a “Crossing the Line” ceremony – this one at the Arctic circle. Likely beginning with the French and Royal Navies more than 300 years ago, the ceremonies mark the passing of significant lines of longitude and latitude by incorporating naval mythology in the form of King Neptune, or in this case, Queen Neptune. Harry DeWolf made the crossing recently after finishing Operation NANOOK activities and moving on to its planned circumnavigation of North America.