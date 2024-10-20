HMCS Harry DeWolf completes Op Nanook deployment

The ship’s company of HMCS Harry DeWolf, seen here coming together for a group photo in the Arctic, recently wrapped up their participation in this year’s Operation Nanook. Op Nanook is Canada’s signature annual Arctic operation; For Harry DeWolf, this meant a variety of patrols and interoperability exercises with allies in Northern waters, including boarding drills, gunnery exercises, search and rescue simulations, damage control scenarios, and fleet maneuver drills.

Participating units in Op Nanook-Tuugaalik, the main maritime component of the exercise, included HMCS Harry DeWolf, HMCS Margaret Brooke, the Royal Danish Navy’s Knud Rasmussen-Class Patrol Vessel HDMS Lauge Koch, the US Navy’s USS Delbert D. Black, and the US Coast Guard Cutter USCGC Northland.

The Royal Canadian Navy and the US Navy both described the exercise as a showcase of the two nations’ ability, alongside other partners like Denmark, to operate in extreme conditions and work together to ensure security and address any emerging threats in the Arctic region.

HMCS Margaret Brooke recently arrived back in Halifax after completing its own contributions to Op Nanook, while Harry DeWolf will return home after a brief stop in Ontario for the Marine Careers Expo 2024.