HMCS Halifax Run for Wishes at sea

The ship’s company of HMCS Halifax can’t do much running on land right now, but that isn’t stopping them from taking part in their annual Run for Wishes in support of Make-A-Wish Canada. Sailors have been logging distance whenever they can on treadmills, on the flight deck or while alongside to reach their goal of 8,400 kilometres, roughly the distance from the Northern end of the Baltic to home port in Halifax. The team is currently in the final stages of the run, with less than 1,000 km to go, and they have raised more than $18,000 of their $20,000 goal. Find out more or donate to the charity campaign at http://makeawish.ca/hmcshalifax