HMCS Glace Bay’s “VIPER” named Sailor of the Quarter

Canadian Fleet Atlantic’s latest Sailor of the Quarter award was handed out on May 12 in Halifax, with Fleet Commander Cmdre Trevor MacLean and Fleet Chief CPO1 Cavel Shebib visiting HMCS Glace Bay to make the presentation. The recipient of the honour, S3 Anthony McGowan, also known by his call sign “VIPER”, is a Naval Communicator who was noted for being a ship-wide leader during Glace Bay’s deployment to West Africa and the waters off Haiti earlier this year. His nomination for the award described S3 McGowan as “a leader, a mentor, and a shipmate to all members of HMCS Glace Bay.”

Photos show S3 McGowan receiving his award from Cmdre MacLean and CPO1 Shebib, as well as Cmdre MacLean addressing the ship’s company of HMCS Glace Bay.