HMCS Fredericton receives 2020 Admiral’s Cup

The crew of HMCS Fredericton have been recognized for their hard work through an extremely difficult year, receiving the 2020 Admiral’s Cup during a presentation on November 17. The Admiral’s Cup is presented annually to the ship that demonstrates the best “Efficiency, Morale and Leadership” during the previous calendar year, while excelling in all of its assigned tasks. For HMCS Fredericton, this meant completing a six-month Operation REASSURANCE deployment, despite the onset of a global pandemic while deployed and the tragic death of six crewmembers in a Cyclone helicopter crash at sea. The trophy was presented by RAdm Brian Santarpia, Commander MARLANT and JTFA, and Formation Chief CPO1 Tom Lizotte.