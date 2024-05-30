HMCS Frédérick Rolette one step closer to service

On May 25 in Halifax, the future His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Frédérick Rolette was officially named in honour of the French-Canadian naval hero, First Lieutenant Frédérick Rolette, who served our country with great distinction throughout the War of 1812.

The fifth of six Harry DeWolf-class vessels, this marks an important milestone for our Navy’s future, with the ship naming ceremony steeped in history and naval tradition dating back centuries. The ceremony is believed to bring good luck and safe travel to the vessel and crew.