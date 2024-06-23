HMCS Charlottetown to join SNMG2 as flagship

By Trident Staff

Canada is set to once again take command of a NATO task group in the Mediterranean Sea, with His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Charlottetown having left Halifax on June 15 to join allies in that region as part of a six-month deployment to Operation Reassurance.

This means Charlottetown will soon assume flagship duties for Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2), serving as a floating headquarters for command staff who will be working under Canadian Commodore (Cmdre) Matthew Coates.

From now until the anticipated end of the deployment in December, Charlottetown and its embarked CH-148 Cyclone will participate in international exercises, training, demonstrations, and other assigned NATO tasks, all meant to support security and stability in the Mediterranean.

“I am incredibly proud of the crew of HMCS Charlottetown, who worked tirelessly the past few months and are now in all respects ready for their unique deployment as Flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group 2. An operation of this magnitude is a significant commitment for the Royal Canadian Navy and demonstrates our ability to adapt to evolving operational environments while assuming leadership at sea,” said Rear-Admiral Josée Kurtz, Commander Maritime Forces Atlantic and Joint Task Force Atlantic, in a press release.

“HMCS Charlottetown, you are the forefront of that commitment, and we look forward to witnessing your success throughout your mission. Fair winds!”

The deployment marks 10 years of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) participation in Op Reassurance, supporting NATO’s assurance, deterrence and defence measures in Central and Eastern Europe. It is now the CAF’s largest overseas mission and includes Land and Air Task Forces in addition to the Maritime element.