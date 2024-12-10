HMCS Charlottetown set to return as SNMG2 deployment ends

By Trident Staff

The Royal Canadian Navy has wrapped up another chapter of leadership on the world stage, with Commodore (Cmdre) Matthew Coates transferring command of Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) to Rear-Admiral H. İlker Avcı of the Turkish Navy. The Change of Command ceremony, held December 3 at Aksaz Naval Base in Türkiye, marked the end of a command that began on July 1, during which His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Charlottetown also served as SNMG2 flagship.

“It has been an honour to lead this distinguished group,” Cmdre Coates said following the handover. “Together, we have strengthened NATO’s maritime presence and upheld the security of the Alliance’s waters with professionalism and commitment. I am confident the mission will thrive under the leadership of our Turkish Allies.”

The deployment came during a volatile period for global security, with ongoing conflict in Ukraine and rising tensions in the Middle East. SNMG2 says it focused on enhancing deterrence, monitoring Russian naval activity, and maintaining NATO’s presence in the Eastern and Central Mediterranean.

Throughout the mission, the group worked to demonstrate NATO solidarity and build interoperability among member nations. Member ships, including HMCS Charlottetown, participated in major exercises like Dynamic Guard, which focused on electronic warfare and missile defense, and Neptune Strike 24-2, a multi-domain vigilance activity.

During this period, SNMG2 was composed of ships and personnel from Allied and partner nations including Canada, France, Greece, Türkiye, and Spain. Port visits in Greece, Italy, and Türkiye facilitated diplomatic engagements.

Rear-Admiral Josée Kurtz, Commander of Maritime Forces Atlantic and Joint Task Force Atlantic, praised the achievements of Commodore Coates as well as the ship’s company of HMCS Charlottetown: “The expertise and unwavering dedication of all ships in their fleet have been instrumental to our Alliance’s collective resolve. Bravo Zulu to Commodore Coates and Charlottetown for their steadfast leadership.”

The RCN says this deployment, part of Operation Reassurance, highlights Canada’s continued commitment to NATO’s collective defense. While RCN ships frequently contribute to NATO Standing Naval Forces, this was only the second time Canada has commanded SNMG2.

Leading up to five ships and 1,100 personnel at any given time, Cmdre Coates directed a multinational team during a period of heightened challenges. The mission was described as not only reinforcing NATO’s southeastern flank, but also showcasing Canada’s ability to lead in complex, multinational operations.

SNMG2, one of NATO’s four standing maritime groups, works to ensure the Alliance remains ready for both routine operations and crisis response. Task Group activities help project NATO’s strength, enhance maritime situational awareness, and demonstrate solidarity among Allies.

As Turkish leadership takes the helm of SNMG2, HMCS Charlottetown will soon be back in its homeport of Halifax, with plans for the ship and crew to arrive in time for the holidays.