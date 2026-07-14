HMCS Charlottetown makes rare visit to the Kwajalein Atoll



By Lt(N) Rosa Gutierrez

As members of the Royal Canadian Navy, we have the privilege of sailing around the world and experiencing places few Canadians will ever see. One such opportunity came on July 3, 2026, when His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Charlottetown became the first Canadian warship to enter the Kwajalein Atoll since HMCS Athabaskan’s visit in July 1951. The historic event provided an opportunity to conduct a port assessment, helping inform future planning and operations in the Pacific region.

Located in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Kwajalein has long served as a strategically significant site for U.S. missile defence testing and space operations. Opportunities to visit are uncommon, making this an important milestone for future operational planning and regional engagement.

The visit was a whole-ship effort, with the Operations, Marine Systems Engineering, Deck and Logistics departments working together to evaluate the atoll’s infrastructure and support capabilities. The goal? To assess the practical considerations of operating from Kwajalein.

“Planning is only the first half of an evolution like this,” says Lieutenant-Commander Cody Wylie, HMCS Charlottetown’s Operations Officer. “Being here gives us a level of understanding that simply isn’t possible from charts or reports alone. Seeing the port and its capabilities firsthand allows us to provide the planners back home with the information they need to prepare future ships and crews for success.”

The visit also allowed the ship to strengthen relationships with regional partners. HMCS Charlottetown welcomed military and civilian personnel from US Army Garrison Kwajalein aboard for a ship tour, fostering connections and reinforcing the strong partnerships that support cooperation in the Pacific.

While operational planning remained the primary focus, the Command Team did offer the crew a chance to experience the unique character of the atoll. Surrounded by turquoise waters and a rich maritime history, Kwajalein offered a glimpse into a part of the Pacific that few Canadian sailors have had the opportunity to visit.

Commander Jonathan Maurice, Commanding Officer of HMCS Charlottetown, said the value of the mission extends well beyond its operational assessment.

“Every visit like this expands our understanding of the region while strengthening relationships with our allies and partners,” he says. “As the Royal Canadian Navy continues to increase its presence throughout the Indo-Pacific, opportunities like this help ensure we’re ready to operate wherever we’re needed.”