HMCS Charlottetown joins multinational exercise hosted by Australia

By Trident Staff

Activities off the coast of Australia in late March marked a highlight of His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Charlottetown’s ongoing Indo-Pacific deployment, as the crew took part in Exercise KAKADU.

Hosted by the Royal Australian Navy, the biennial exercise brought together more than 20 ships, supporting aircraft, and over 6,000 personnel from 18 partner nations. Designed to strengthen cooperation and interoperability among regional and international naval forces, the exercise included a wide range of serials, from constabulary scenarios to high-end warfare training.

Charlottetown deployed with its embarked CH-148 Cyclone and approximately 240 sailors and air detachment personnel. Over the course of the exercise, the ship contributed to multinational training in areas such as anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, and boarding operations, working alongside partners from across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Alongside the at-sea training, the ship’s company participated in shore-based activities including multinational engagement events, and official visits with partner navies. The ship also hosted a reception while in port, providing further opportunity to connect with international counterparts.

A notable moment during the exercise saw Charlottetown leading a multinational formation into harbour following a large-scale photo exercise, reflecting its significant role within the assembled task group.

For many participants, the exercise also included participation in the 2026 Fleet Review in Sydney Harbour. The event brought together 19 nations in a ceremonial entry, marking one of the largest international naval gatherings in the harbour in more than a decade and commemorating 125 years of Australian naval service.

Exercise KAKADU, first held in 1993, has grown steadily in scope and complexity, with operating areas now spanning much of Australia’s eastern and northern coastline.

Charlottetown’s time in Australia formed one phase of Operation HORIZON, Canada’s mission to increase military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.