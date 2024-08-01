HMCS Charlottetown hosts allies in Istanbul

HMCS Charlottetown ended the month of July with a scheduled port visit to Istanbul, Türkiye alongside the Turkish Navy ship TCG Gaziantep. While in port, Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) Commander and Canadian Commodore Matthew Coates met with Rear-Admiral Rafet Oktar, North Field Sea Commander of the Turkish Navy, while HMCS Charlottetown hosted staff from the Canadian Embassy in Türkiye and guests from several NATO countries on board. The visit to Istanbul followed recent exercises at sea that saw members of SNMG2 operating alongside the Hellenic Navy ship HS Nikiforos.