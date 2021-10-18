News Photo

HMCS Charlottetown grants wishes with run across PEI

Members of the ship’s company of HMCS Charlottetown recently wrapped up their 18th annual Run for Wishes Campaign from October 2-6. The team completed a relay-style run across Prince Edward Island through the five days, stopping in multiple communities to meet with supporters, local Royal Canadian Legion branches, Make-A-Wish Canada representatives and wish recipients, and others. From left, team members SLt Cole, S1 Boersma, and S3 Savoy are seen here receiving a contribution from Charlottetown mayor Phillip Brown, along with Darryl Warren from Make-A-Wish Canada’s PEI chapter.