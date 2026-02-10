HMCS Charlottetown departs Halifax for Indo-Pacific deployment

By Trident Staff

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Charlottetown departed its home port of Halifax on February 1, beginning a deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in support of Operations HORIZON and NEON.

Royal Canadian Navy officials say the deployment will support Canada’s ongoing effort to maintain a regular naval presence in a region of growing strategic and economic importance. As usual, Charlottetown is expected to operate during the mission alongside allied and partner navies through multinational exercises and cooperative engagements.

Operation HORIZON is described in a press release as the Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) primary military mission in the Indo-Pacific, supporting peace and stability in accordance with international law and contributing to the defence elements of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy. Operation NEON, meanwhile, represents Canada’s contribution to a multinational effort to enforce United Nations Security Council sanctions imposed against North Korea.

Rear-Admiral (RAdm) Josée Kurtz, Commander Maritime Forces Atlantic and Commander Joint Task Force Atlantic, noted the Indo-Pacific region plays an increasingly important role in issues that matter to Canadians, including national security, economic prosperity, human rights, and environmental protection. “This is why the Royal Canadian Navy deploys warships annually to work alongside our allies and partners in the region. I commend the sailors of HMCS Charlottetown for their dedication and professionalism in training and preparing for this deployment, and I am sure they will represent Canada well during their important mission,” RAdm Kurtz said in the press release.

HMCS Charlottetown’s Commanding Officer, Commander Jonathan Maurice, also emphasized that the ship’s company has worked extensively to prepare for both operations and is “proud to represent Canada on the world stage and contribute to a safer, more stable region.”

“This is the first time Charlottetown has taken part in this operation, and it’s a significant deployment for our ship and crew. We’ll be sailing to the other side of the world for six months.”

This deployment follows Charlottetown’s most recent major operation in the second half of 2024, when the ship served in the Mediterranean Sea as the flagship of Standing NATO Maritime Group Two as part of Operation REASSURANCE.