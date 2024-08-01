HMCS Charlottetown and SNMG2 conclude interactions with Wasp Amphibious Ready Group

By NATO Allied Maritime Command

His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Charlottetown, Flagship of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2), was escort to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), made up of United States Ship (USS) Wasp, USS New York, USS Oak Hill, and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as it recently sailed through the Mediterranean Sea.

For the crew of HMCS Charlottetown, these activities are valuable opportunities to develop and maintain readiness, develop skills and cooperate with Allies.

“The collaboration between HMCS Charlottetown, as flagship of SNMG2, and USS WASP ARG has not only reinforced our mutual commitment to maintaining maritime security and maritime situational awareness, but also highlighted the enduring strength of our naval partnership while reassuring our allies abroad,” said Lieutenant (Navy) Brady Gaudet, HMCS Charlottetown’s operations officer.

“Our joint operations underscore the importance of fostering strong, cooperative relationships between our navies. In an increasingly complex global security environment, the ability to work together effectively is paramount.”

Throughout their time sailing together, crewmembers of both ships conducted cross-deck operations to learn more about their respective capabilities. One such cross-deck operation allowed the SNMG2 Medical Advisor, Major Dave Gosselin, to see firsthand the medical capabilities available to the crew of USS Wasp.

“A warm welcome was extended by the entire medical personnel of the clinic and particularly by Lieutenant Commander Ike, the ship’s embarked expeditionary facility dog,” Maj Gosselin said. “I had the opportunity to learn about the medical and surgical capabilities currently employed by USS Wasp. Additionally, I discovered new medical equipment currently held by the ship, which I will research as a future capability for the Royal Canadian Navy. I am grateful for the opportunity presented to me and exchange with serving members of our Ally.”

SNMG2 is ready to conduct a wide range of tasks assigned by NATO, including the escort of high value units, such as the Wasp ARG. These interactions allow NATO demonstrate commitment to its Allies while also exerting presence and influence in the region.

HMCS Charlottetown, deployed in support of Operation Reassurance, is the current flagship for SNMG2. The ship left Halifax on June 15.