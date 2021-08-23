HMCS Calgary visits New Zealand before heading home

S1 Liam Wright, a Boatswain aboard HMCS Calgary, on force protection duty as the ship sails out of Auckland, New Zealand during Operation PROJECTION on August 10. The visit to New Zealand came at the tail end of Calgary’s deployment, and involved refueling, training exercises with the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN), and a quick port visit ashore in Auckland. “Ship visits like this are a practical representation of the strong working relationship the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has with the Canadian armed forces. They are also a demonstration of New Zealand and Canada’s active engagement and presence in the Pacific,” said RAdm David Proctor, Chief of the RNZN, in a press release.