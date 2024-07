Both His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ville de Québec and HMCS Margaret Brooke were welcomed back to Halifax on June 23 after successful operations at sea. HMCS Ville de Québec recently operated off the Atlantic coast alongside U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels in support of maritime security, while HMCS Margaret Brooke has wrapped up a nine-week Operation Caribbe deployment, which included participation in the multinational Exercise Tradewinds.