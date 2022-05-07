HMC ships Goose Bay and Moncton back from West Africa

By DND,



Two Royal Canadian Navy ships returned to their homeport of Halifax on April 15 after a four-month deployment to West Africa on Operation Projection in support of security and stability in the region.

Since departing Canada on January 19, HMC Ships Goose Bay and Moncton completed a number of successful port and community visits, as well as strategic engagements with allies and regional partners to exchange knowledge and expertise and strengthen relationships in maritime security.

Led by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, the ships, along with a detachment from the Canadian Armed Forces Naval Tactical Operations Group and a Maritime Operations Centre mentorship team, also participated in Exercise Obangame Express 2022 from March 12 to 17 in the Gulf of Guinea region.

“Operation Projection (West Africa) 2022 marks the first time in three years our ships have been able to support the mission to the extent that they have,” says Rear-Admiral Brian Santarpia, Commander Maritime Forces Atlantic. “I am incredibly proud of our sailors for their success on this deployment – shedding a positive light on Canada from afar. They’ve helped to make a difference not only in the realm of maritime security, but also to the lives of many on the ground through their community engagement efforts. I wish the ships’ companies a warm welcome home. Bravo Zulu for what I know has been a most memorable and rewarding experience.”

The deployment marked the first deployment for HMCS Goose Bay on Operation Projection (West Africa) and the second for HMCS Moncton.