Highway of Heroes ride kicks off in Shearwater

Hundreds were on hand for the Highway of Heroes kickoff event at 12 Wing Shearwater on August 17, including the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, who put on an exciting aerial show for the crowd to start the day.

The now-annual event was held for the seventh time this year, with Veterans, serving CAF members and others taking part in a tribute ride from 12 Wing Shearwater to Truro. According to organizers, the ride’s purpose is to create a show of respect for both fallen military members and those who are still with us.

Vehicles of all types were invited to take part in this year’s procession, with motorcycles leading the way.