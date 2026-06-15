HFX Wanderers victorious at DND Appreciation Match

The annual HFX Wanderers FC DND Appreciation Match took place on May 30, with a raucous crowd treated to a 1-0 Wanderers win in stoppage time over Vancouver FC. The day came with a Defence team takeover of the Wanderers Grounds — The Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy and a tri-service colour party was on the field for pre-game activities, while CFB Halifax Base Commander Capt(N) Annick Fortin was joined by H&R MFRC Executive Director Shelley Hopkins for the opening coin toss. Various units were also set up outside the venue with displays and equipment demonstrations.