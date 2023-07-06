HFX Wanderers march to victory at DND Appreciation Match

By CFB Halifax Public Affairs



The HFX Wanderers DND Appreciation Match took place on Saturday, June 10, and it was an absolute blast!

The Match included amazing performances by the Stadacona Band and 12 Wing Pipes and Drums Shearwater bands, a CH-140 Aurora flyby from 14 Wing Greenwood, a flag party and exciting activations from various DND/CAF units including CFB Halifax Fire & Emergency Services, the Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre, Canadian Forces Recruiting Centre Atlantic, 36 Canadian Brigade Group, 12 Wing and HMCS Scotian. Also, a big shout out to our furry friends SONAR (Royal Canadian Navy mascot) and Juno (Canadian Army mascot) for keeping Wanderers fans entertained.

The game ended with a fantastic victory for the Wanderers, with a final score of 2-0. Many thanks to the Wanderers for hosting this incredible event and continuing to recognize our Defence community and Bravo Zulu to all participating units!