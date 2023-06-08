HFX Wanderers FC visit with RCN Clearance Divers

On May 16, the Halifax Wanderers Football Club visited Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic) (FDU(A)) in Shearwater to learn about how the unit supports Royal Canadian Navy operations, communities, and other government agencies. While on-site, the Wanderers learned about FDU(A)’s training in mine countermeasures, routine and emergency underwater repairs, explosive ordnance disposal, seabed searches and more. Wanderers players were even put to the test with a relay race featuring bomb disposal suits, burpees and a (fake) bomb to diffuse!

Many thanks to FDU(A) for a great visit and to the Wanderers for “diving in” to the experience!