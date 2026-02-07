HERO Grappling Club celebrates milestones with first-ever promotions

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

The HERO Grappling Club reached an important milestone at Canadian Forces Base Halifax on January 7, hosting its first-ever belt promotion and recognizing the progress of members from across the Defence Team.

The promotion ceremony was led by Sailor 1st Class (S1) Atlas Del Mar, founder of the HERO Grappling Club and a newly promoted black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu in his own right. S1 Del Mar awarded stripe promotions to several students, acknowledging their technical development, dedication, and time spent training on the mats over the past year.

While full belt promotions mark major achievements in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, stripe promotions serve as progress markers within each belt level. These small horizontal bars reflect consistent improvement. For S1 Del Mar, the ceremony carried added significance as the first time he has been able to formally recognize his students’ progress through the HERO club.

Students from a wide range of ranks, trades, and experience levels took part in the promotion. Some arrived at the club with previous grappling backgrounds, while others were introduced to Brazilian jiu-jitsu through the HERO Grappling Club itself. S1 Del Mar said that range of experience has been one of the club’s strengths as it has grown.



Club members who received promotions included:

1 stripe White Belt

Andrew Thomas

Iain Brake Macsween

Arshnoor Kaur

Barry Cody

Mowie Casilla

1 stripe Blue Belt

Jeffrey Langevin

Wes Blundon

1 stripe Purple Belt

Harrison Farrell

“I chose to hold this Team Day in the first week of the year because I want us to start 2026 the right way: by acknowledging effort, discipline, and growth,” S1 Del Mar told students prior to the ceremony. “Progress in jiu-jitsu is earned over time, and today is about recognizing those who have shown up, put in the work, and continued to move forward.”

S1 Del Mar often describes Brazilian jiu-jitsu as a kind of “superpower,” emphasizing that no two practitioners develop the same strengths. He encouraged students to focus on discovering what works best for them, whether speed, flexibility, endurance, or resilience , while also confronting their weaknesses with honesty, noting that meaningful progress comes from both sharpening strengths and addressing areas that need improvement.

A member of His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Frederic Rolette, S1 Del Mar noted that maintaining consistent training can be especially challenging in a military environment, where operational requirements and deployments often disrupt schedules. He added that the strong community built within the HERO Grappling Club, and the support of its more experienced members, will help ensure the club remains active during his own deployments later this year.

Members of the HERO Grappling Club regularly train alongside participants from the 12 Wing Shearwater Jiu-Jitsu Club, as well as members of the civilian Halifax BJJ Society, strengthening connections across the local grappling community.

The HERO Grappling Club plans to hold promotion ceremonies twice a year and welcomes new members of all experience levels. Training sessions are held in the hand-to-hand combat training room on the third floor of building S120 at Stadacona. More information is available through the club’s Facebook page.