MFRC: Help for the Holidays

By Angela Duckworth,

Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre

The Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre offers support and resources to military and veteran families. There may be times when families are faced with personal financial challenges, especially during the holiday season. Some families can find themselves experiencing additional financial stress or hardship due to any number of factors, including the rate of inflation.

If your family is facing some of these challenges, our Mental Health & Well-Being Team will work with you to provide one-on-one support tailored to your family. This support may be offered through resources in the community, short-term counselling, or financial assistance. In addition to these services, the MFRC is launching our OP Dasher program – a confidential holiday assistance program for families experiencing hardships. OP Dasher is made possible thanks to generous donations from Support our Troops, unit support and local sponsors.

Contact the MFRC Intake Coordinator at 902-427-7788 or Christine.van.kooten@hrmfrc.ca for details and support.