Health Promotion: The struggles are real

By the Health Promotion Team

These programs communicate the importance of issues faced by CAF members, and promotes awareness, responsibility and prevention within the CAF for all personnel. These sessions encourage and support early intervention and ensure that the necessary steps are being taken to address incidents such as familial violence, or substance use.



Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)

18 May 0800-1600 hrs

Windsor Park

Alcohol, Other Drugs, Gambling and Gaming Awareness: Supervisor’s Training (AODGGA)(MITE code)

30 & 31 May

0800-1600 / 0800-1200 hrs

Windsor Park

Stress.Calm

(2 sessions over 2 weeks)

1 & 8 June 0800-1200hrs

Shearwater

Family Violence Awareness

2 June 0900-1100hrs

Willow Park

All courses are free and open to CAF members, Civilian D&D employees, and CAF dependants 18 or over. Dates may be adjusted based on registration numbers. For more information, or to register, visit https://cfmws.ca/halifax/core-programs-online-registration, or email HFXhealthpromotion@forces.gc.ca