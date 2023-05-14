Health Promotion: The struggles are real
By the Health Promotion Team
These programs communicate the importance of issues faced by CAF members, and promotes awareness, responsibility and prevention within the CAF for all personnel. These sessions encourage and support early intervention and ensure that the necessary steps are being taken to address incidents such as familial violence, or substance use.
Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)
18 May 0800-1600 hrs
Windsor Park
Alcohol, Other Drugs, Gambling and Gaming Awareness: Supervisor’s Training (AODGGA)(MITE code)
30 & 31 May
0800-1600 / 0800-1200 hrs
Windsor Park
Stress.Calm
(2 sessions over 2 weeks)
1 & 8 June 0800-1200hrs
Shearwater
Family Violence Awareness
2 June 0900-1100hrs
Willow Park
All courses are free and open to CAF members, Civilian D&D employees, and CAF dependants 18 or over. Dates may be adjusted based on registration numbers. For more information, or to register, visit https://cfmws.ca/halifax/core-programs-online-registration, or email HFXhealthpromotion@forces.gc.ca