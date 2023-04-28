Health Promotion: Take a stand against inappropriate sexual behaviour
By the Health Promotion Team
The following courses are open for registration for the month of May.
The Health Promotion team would like all members to pay special attention to when our Respect in the CAF program is offered. We all have a role to play in taking a stand against harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour to help build a respectful climate. This one day interactive workshop is designed to promote respect in the CAF through awareness and empowerment of CAF members, so sign up to do your part today!
Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)
9 May, 0800-1600 hrs
Windsor Park
Managing Angry Moments
(2 sessions over 2 weeks)
5 & 12 May, 0800-1200 hrs
Shearwater
Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)
16 May, 0800-1600 hrs
Shearwater
Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)
18 May, 0800-1600 hrs
Windsor Park
Alcohol, Other Drugs, Gambling and Gaming Awareness: Supervisor’s Training (AODGGA) (MITE code)
30 & 31 May
0800-1600 / 0800-1200 hrs
Windsor Park
All courses are free and open to CAF members, Civilian D&D employees, and CAF dependants 18 or over. Dates may be adjusted based on registration numbers. For more information, or to register, visit https://cfmws.ca/halifax/core-programs-online-registration, or email HFXhealthpromotion@forces.gc.ca