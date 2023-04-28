Health Promotion: Take a stand against inappropriate sexual behaviour

By the Health Promotion Team

The following courses are open for registration for the month of May.

The Health Promotion team would like all members to pay special attention to when our Respect in the CAF program is offered. We all have a role to play in taking a stand against harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour to help build a respectful climate. This one day interactive workshop is designed to promote respect in the CAF through awareness and empowerment of CAF members, so sign up to do your part today!



Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)

9 May, 0800-1600 hrs

Windsor Park

Managing Angry Moments

(2 sessions over 2 weeks)

5 & 12 May, 0800-1200 hrs

Shearwater

Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)

16 May, 0800-1600 hrs

Shearwater

Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)

18 May, 0800-1600 hrs

Windsor Park

Alcohol, Other Drugs, Gambling and Gaming Awareness: Supervisor’s Training (AODGGA) (MITE code)

30 & 31 May

0800-1600 / 0800-1200 hrs

Windsor Park

All courses are free and open to CAF members, Civilian D&D employees, and CAF dependants 18 or over. Dates may be adjusted based on registration numbers. For more information, or to register, visit https://cfmws.ca/halifax/core-programs-online-registration, or email HFXhealthpromotion@forces.gc.ca