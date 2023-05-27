Health Promotion: Summer programming now open
By the Health Promotion Team
Health Promotion is offering several summer programs until the end of June. June will be the last month where certain courses are offered until our fall schedule begins in September. If you require any mandatory courses, now is your last chance to register before the summer.
Stress.Calm
(2 sessions over 2 weeks)
1 & 8 June 0800-1200hrs
Shearwater
Family Violence Awareness
2 June 0900-1100hrs
Willow Park
Better Health: Nutrition Edition
6 June 0800-1600hrs
Shearwater
Mental Fitness and Suicide Awareness
(MFSA) (MITE CODE)
13 June 0800-1600hrs
Shearwater
Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)
20 June 0800-1600hrs
Shearwater
All courses are free and open to CAF members, Civilian D&D employees, and CAF dependants 18 or over. Dates may be adjusted based on registration numbers. For more information, or to register, visit https://cfmws.ca/halifax/core-programs-online-registration, or email HFXhealthpromotion@forces.gc.ca