Health Promotion: Spring courses open for registration

By the Health Promotion Team

The Health Promotion team is happy to announce the following courses are open for registration.



Respect in the CAF (RitCAF)

23 rd of March, 0800-1600hrs, Willow Park

4 th of April, 0800-1600hrs, Shearwater

Alcohol, Other Drugs, Gambling and Gaming Awareness: Supervisors Training (AODGGA)

28 th -29 th of March, 0800-1600 hrs, Shearwater.

MITE Code awarded for completion of course.

Family Violence Awareness

14 th of April, 0900-1100 hrs, Willow Park.



Mental Fitness and Suicide Awareness (MFSA)

20 th of April, 0800-1600 hrs, Willow Park.

MITE Code awarded for completion of course.

Inter-Comm (Interpersonal Communications)

26th of April, 0800-1500 hrs, MFRC Halifax site.



All courses are free and open to CAF members, Civilian DND employees, and CAF dependents 18 or over. Dates may be adjusted based on registration numbers. For more information, or to register, visit https://cfmws.ca/Halifax/hp , or email HFXhealthpromotion@forces.gc.ca