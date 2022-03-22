Health Promotion: Sloppy joes to mark Nutrition Month

Healthy sloppy joes to mark Nutrition Month

By PSP Health Promotion Halifax

March is Nutrition Month and this year dietitians across Canada are coming together to help ensure your future is healthy. The theme this year is “Unlock the Potential of Food: Ingredients for a Healthier Tomorrow”. The campaign focuses on the key ‘ingredients’ needed for a sustainable food system for a healthier tomorrow. Namely food security, literacy and sovereignty, and showcases how Canadian Dietitians are playing an active role in these ingredients to make a healthier tomorrow for you, your community and the planet.

Did you know that CFB Halifax has 3 Registered Dietitians? Victoria Stead and Laurie Barker Jackman can be found at Health Promotion and focus on community health; and Kathleen Bayliss-Byrne is at the Stadacona hospital and specializes in one-on-one nutrition counselling. One area that all of our dietitians are passionate about is food literacy. Building members’ confidence in their food skills, food decisions, and talking about where our food is coming from.

What better way to celebrate the month than with a recipe! This recipe is from Dietitians of Canada’s free downloadable e-book check out the other 15 recipes at: nutritionmonth2022.ca

Lentil sloppy joes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons (30 mL), Olive oil

½ Onion, medium, finely chopped

1, Yellow or red bell pepper diced

2 cloves, Garlic, minced

14 oz (398 mL), Tomato sauce, canned

1 tablespoon (15 mL), Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons (10 mL), Chili powder

1 ½ teaspoons (7 mL), Brown sugar (optional)

1 teaspoon (5 mL), Ground cumin

½ teaspoon (2 mL), Paprika or smoked paprika

2 cans of 19 fl. oz. (540 mL) each, Lentils, canned, drained and rinsed well

6 – 8, Whole wheat hamburger buns, toasted

Directions

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper and garlic. Stir to combine. Sauté for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently, or until the peppers and onions are tender and slightly browned. Add tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, brown sugar if using, cumin and paprika. Add lentils to the skillet and stir to combine. Continue cooking the mixture over medium-low heat until completely warmed through and thick, stirring occasionally, about 5-10 minutes. Serve the mixture on toasted buns.

