Health Promotion Health Expo 2025: Navigating Your Health Journey

By PSP Halifax Health Promotion

The Health Promotion Health Expo is back, and it’s bigger, brighter, and more empowering than ever! This year’s event, hosted in partnership with Canadian Forces Health Services, is designed to help both Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and civilians take charge of their health journey with confidence.

This event will take place November 6 at building S120, Stadacona from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Why Attend?

We all want to be as healthy as we can be. This Expo is your opportunity to gather the tools, knowledge, and support you need to make informed decisions about your health. Whether you’re seeking preventative care, treatment options, or simply inspiration to live well, the Health Promotion Health Expo is here to guide you.

Exhibitor Booths: Explore, Engage, Empower

Explore health and wellness services tailored to meet your unique needs. Whether you’re looking to boost your physical fitness, explore mental health resources, or discover community-based programs, the Expo’s exhibitor booths offer something for everyone. From CAF/DND departments to civilian organizations, each booth is a doorway to new possibilities.

Here’s a spotlight on some of the confirmed exhibitors:

CAF/DND Exhibitors

Vaccination Clinic – Onsite Flu/COVID vaccinations available for both CAF and civilian attendees. Bring your Military or Civilian ID and health card.

Women’s Health Clinic

Base Dietitian

Transition Centre (VAC and OSSIS)

Conflict and Complaint Management Services

PSP Reconditioning

CFB Halifax Community Recreation & CAF Social Club

Physiotherapy

Regular/Reserve Medics (BP/Vision/Height Screening)

MFRC (Military Family Resource Centre)

SISIP Financial Services

Family Violence Awareness Team

1 Dental Unit Detachment Halifax

SMSRC (Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre)

Women’s Health and Diversity (DGHS)

Defence Women’s Advisory Organization

Unit Health Promotion Rep Network

Health Promotion Team

Yellow Bench Project

EAP (Employee Assistance Program)

Fleet Maintenance Facility Cape Scott Peer Support

Learning and Career Centre (LCC)

Civilian exhibitors

Civilian Vaccination Clinic

Halifax Sexual Health Centre

Community Health Teams (CHT)

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health / Healthy Minds

Walk/Hike Nova Scotia

Canadian College of Massage and Hydrotherapy

Nova Scotia Breast Screening Program

Equestrian Nova Scotia

Caregivers of Nova Scotia

Refreshments & Prizes

Enjoy complimentary refreshments while you explore the booths, and don’t forget to enter for a chance to win exciting prizes throughout the day including a Rodd Moncton Prize Package!

Prize Package:

Rodd Moncton Hotel (1 night)

Gahan House Dinner

Gas Card

$100 prepaid VISA

Two Wellness spa passes.

*Expires 30 Jun 2026.

Door Prizes Include:

Laser Tag package

Green Fees for Hartlen Point Forces Golf Club

Two-night stay at Falls Lake Cottages & Campground

For more information and to register for presentations, please visit: cfmws.ca/Halifax/HP-Health-Expo

Come curious. Leave empowered. Let’s navigate your health journey, together.