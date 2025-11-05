For more information and to register for presentations, please visit: cfmws.ca/Halifax/HP-Health-Expo
Health Promotion Health Expo 2025: Navigating Your Health Journey
By PSP Halifax Health Promotion
The Health Promotion Health Expo is back, and it’s bigger, brighter, and more empowering than ever! This year’s event, hosted in partnership with Canadian Forces Health Services, is designed to help both Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and civilians take charge of their health journey with confidence.
This event will take place November 6 at building S120, Stadacona from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Why Attend?
We all want to be as healthy as we can be. This Expo is your opportunity to gather the tools, knowledge, and support you need to make informed decisions about your health. Whether you’re seeking preventative care, treatment options, or simply inspiration to live well, the Health Promotion Health Expo is here to guide you.
Exhibitor Booths: Explore, Engage, Empower
Explore health and wellness services tailored to meet your unique needs. Whether you’re looking to boost your physical fitness, explore mental health resources, or discover community-based programs, the Expo’s exhibitor booths offer something for everyone. From CAF/DND departments to civilian organizations, each booth is a doorway to new possibilities.
Here’s a spotlight on some of the confirmed exhibitors:
CAF/DND Exhibitors
- Vaccination Clinic – Onsite Flu/COVID vaccinations available for both CAF and civilian attendees. Bring your Military or Civilian ID and health card.
- Women’s Health Clinic
- Base Dietitian
- Transition Centre (VAC and OSSIS)
- Conflict and Complaint Management Services
- PSP Reconditioning
- CFB Halifax Community Recreation & CAF Social Club
- Physiotherapy
- Regular/Reserve Medics (BP/Vision/Height Screening)
- MFRC (Military Family Resource Centre)
- SISIP Financial Services
- Family Violence Awareness Team
- 1 Dental Unit Detachment Halifax
- SMSRC (Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre)
- Women’s Health and Diversity (DGHS)
- Defence Women’s Advisory Organization
- Unit Health Promotion Rep Network
- Health Promotion Team
- Yellow Bench Project
- EAP (Employee Assistance Program)
- Fleet Maintenance Facility Cape Scott Peer Support
- Learning and Career Centre (LCC)
Civilian exhibitors
- Civilian Vaccination Clinic
- Halifax Sexual Health Centre
- Community Health Teams (CHT)
- Centre for Addiction and Mental Health / Healthy Minds
- Walk/Hike Nova Scotia
- Canadian College of Massage and Hydrotherapy
- Nova Scotia Breast Screening Program
- Equestrian Nova Scotia
- Caregivers of Nova Scotia
Refreshments & Prizes
Enjoy complimentary refreshments while you explore the booths, and don’t forget to enter for a chance to win exciting prizes throughout the day including a Rodd Moncton Prize Package!
Prize Package:
- Rodd Moncton Hotel (1 night)
- Gahan House Dinner
- Gas Card
- $100 prepaid VISA
- Two Wellness spa passes.
*Expires 30 Jun 2026.
Door Prizes Include:
- Laser Tag package
- Green Fees for Hartlen Point Forces Golf Club
- Two-night stay at Falls Lake Cottages & Campground
Come curious. Leave empowered. Let’s navigate your health journey, together.