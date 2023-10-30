Health Promotion: Complete fall schedule

By the Health Promotion Team

Listed below are the remaining courses offered by Health Promotion for the 2023 calendar year. If you are interested in taking a course not offered before the new year, consider booking a briefing for an upcoming PD day. Our calendar is quickly filling up, though, so don’t delay!

Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)

9th November 0800- 1600 hrs

Halifax

Mental Fitness and Suicide Awareness (MITE code)

17th November 0800- 1600 hrs

Halifax

Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)

24th November 0800-1600hrs

Shearwater

Alcohol, Other Drugs, Gambling and Gaming Awareness (AODGGA) (MITE code)

29th and 30th November 0800-1600hrs/ 0800-1200hrs

Shearwater

Stress.Calm (2 Sessions over 2 weeks)

01st and 08th of December 0800-1200hrs

Shearwater

Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)

7th December 0800-1600hrs

Halifax

Mental Fitness and Suicide Awareness (MITE code)

11th December 0800- 1600 hrs

Shearwater

Family Violence Awareness

15th December 0900- 1100 hrs

Halifax

All courses are free and open to CAF members, Civilian DND employees, and CAF dependants 18 or over. Dates may be adjusted based on registration numbers. For more information, or to register, visit https://cfmws.ca/halifax/core-programs-online-registration, or email HFXhealthpromotion@forces.gc.ca

If your schedule is too tight, we understand. Consider booking one of our briefings for your unit’s next PD day. A full list of our briefing topics is available here: https://cfmws.ca/halifax/request-a-briefing