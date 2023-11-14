Health Promotion: Complete fall schedule
By the Health Promotion Team
Listed below are the remaining courses offered by Health Promotion for the 2023 calendar year. If you are interested in taking a course not offered before the new year, consider booking a briefing for an upcoming PD day. Our calendar is quickly filling up, though, so don’t delay!
Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)
24th November 0800-1600hrs
Shearwater
Alcohol, Other Drugs, Gambling and Gaming Awareness (AODGGA) (MITE code)
29th and 30th November 0800-1600hrs/ 0800-1200hrs
Shearwater
Stress.Calm (2 Sessions over 2 weeks)
01st and 08th of December 0800-1200hrs
Shearwater
Respect in the CAF (HRMS code)
7th December 0800-1600hrs
Halifax
Mental Fitness and Suicide Awareness (MITE code)
11th December 0800- 1600 hrs
Shearwater
Family Violence Awareness
15th December 0900- 1100 hrs
Halifax
All courses are free and open to CAF members, Civilian DND employees, and CAF dependants 18 or over. Dates may be adjusted based on registration numbers. For more information, or to register, visit https://cfmws.ca/halifax/core-programs-online-registration, or email HFXhealthpromotion@forces.gc.ca If your schedule is too tight, we understand. Consider booking one of our briefings for your unit’s next PD day. A full list of our briefing topics is available here:https://cfmws.ca/halifax/request-a-briefing