Hangar Gala to kick off 12 Wing RCAF centenary celebrations

By Nathan Stone,

Trident Staff

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) 100th anniversary celebrations are about to take flight at 12 Wing Shearwater, beginning with a grand gala dinner set for April 11.

Gala attendees can expect a cocktail hour followed by speeches, dinner and dancing. The Stadacona Band and the 12 Wing Shearwater Pipes and Drums will be on hand to provide live music. Both the Premier and Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia are expected to attend.

Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Jason Dunfield, co-chair of Shearwater’s RCAF 100 anniversary committee, says that the committee wants to provide a uniquely RCAF theme to the evening, so they’re holding the gala in the hangar of 423 Maritime Helicopter Squadron. He describes the plans as a fun mix of formal party and authentic RCAF experience.

“It’s black tie, but surrounded by maintenance equipment and helicopters.”

As befits the unique setting of the gala, guests will also have photo opportunities with 423’s CH-148 Cyclone helicopters.

Tickets are $100 per person, with the option to purchase a $55 commemorative wine package that includes custom bottles of RCAF Centennial red and white wines produced by Lightfoot and Wolfville Vineyards in the Annapolis Valley. Ticket sales are open to the public and military personnel are encouraged to bring friends and family.

CWO Dunfield says that, from the start, the anniversary committee was looking to make this year’s centennial events as memorable as possible.

“When we put this committee together we said ‘how can we do this? This is the centennial; we have to do this big.’”

And in the spirit of going big, the gala is only the first of many local RCAF 100 celebratory events over the coming months. The next is on May 10th, when Shearwater will be hosting its RCAF Satellite Run – a 5k and 10k fun run that will see participants running a route that goes along the Shearwater airfield. Members of the public are also welcome to register for the run.

On June 8, the wing is partnering with the HFX Wanderers FC soccer team for this year’s DND Appreciation Match, which will see the Wanderers wearing special RCAF-themed jerseys. On June 12, an RCAF Centennial Golf Tournament tournament will be held at Hartlen Point Golf Club.

12 Wing will also be participating in the annual Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo from June 28 to July 1. This year’s theme “Horizons” is focused on the centennial, meaning the show will feature special Air Force elements in addition to the 12 Wing Shearwater Pipes and Drums and a 12 Wing Honour Guard.

Other Shearwater RCAF 100 events include an on-base vintage car show in August and a planned renovation to the park outside the Shearwater Aviation Museum in October. Visit https://12wingrcafcentennial.rsvpify.com for the full schedule.