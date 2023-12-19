Hands Christmas Dinner at HMCS Scotian

Naval Reservists at HMCS Scotian recently embraced the time-honored naval tradition of the Hands Christmas Dinner, with members of the Division gathering to mark the end of the year and the holiday season with food, music, and the company of their shipmates. The Hands Dinner typically involves some fun switchups, with the unit’s youngest member becoming the honorary Commanding Officer for the day, with authority to issue orders in a lighthearted manner, while the unit’s eldest junior sailor/private/corporal exchanges positions with the Coxn. Officers and senior NCMs also stepped up to serve food and drink to their junior counterparts, another tradition and a thank-you for their hard work throughout the year. The roots of this custom are believed to date back to the ancient Roman festival of Saturnalia, where workers and children were waited on during meals, leading to a symbolic role reversal.