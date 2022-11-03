Hall of Fame virtual display at base fitness and sports centres

If you haven’t done so yet, be sure to check out the Canadian Armed Forces Sports Hall of Fame virtual displays that have been installed at both the Fleet and Shearwater fitness and sports centres, as well as at other base gyms across the country. The touchscreen displays feature information on CAF Sports Hall of Fame members from the early 1900s through to the present, with the ability to quickly look up members by year, sport, category and name. Pictured from left, CFB Halifax Base Commander Capt(N) Andy MacKenzie and PSP Fitness and Sports Coordinator Kevin Miller at the Fleet Fitness and Sports Centre on October 20.