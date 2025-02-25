Halifax women headed to CAF hockey nationals

By Trident Staff

The CFB Halifax Mariners women’s hockey team will once again be vying for national gold after emerging victorious at the 2025 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Atlantic Region Women’s Hockey Championship, held earlier this month at 12 Wing Shearwater.

Only two teams competed in this year’s regionals—the Mariners squad, composed of players posted to Halifax and Shearwater units, faced off against the 14 Wing Greenwood women’s team. This meant the event followed a best-of-three format.

The opening game on February 11 saw Halifax take a 4-3 win after holding onto an early lead. The second and deciding matchup on February 12 once again saw the Mariners take an early 1-0 lead in the first period. Although Greenwood got on the board in the second period, Halifax widened its lead and added an empty-net goal in the final seconds for a 4-1 finish. The two wins were enough to complete the series and earn the championship banner.

CFB Halifax Base Commander Captain(N) (Capt(N)) Annick Fortin and Base Chief CPO1 Troy Beazley were on hand to present medals, as well as an MVP award to the Mariners’ Acting Sub-Lieutenant Robyn Nicholson.

“We had close games and two strong teams, which was great to see. I was able to watch a little bit and see the hard work and team spirit. Both teams should be very proud,” Capt(N) Fortin said.

Halifax came up just short of winning gold at last year’s CAF National Women’s Hockey Championship, falling in the finals to rivals from Valcartier. They’ll be looking to avenge that loss at this year’s national tournament, set for March 21-27 at CFB Trenton.