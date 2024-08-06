Halifax women, Greenwood men win slo-pitch gold 

The CFB Halifax Mariners women’s team won gold on home turf on July 26 after taking down the squad from Gagetown in the gold-medal game at the CAF Atlantic Region Slo-Pitch Championship. This year’s tournament was held in Dartmouth from July 22-26, with a three-team field on the women’s side, including the combined Formation Halifax team, Gagetown and Greenwood. On the men’s side, Halifax and Shearwater fielded separate teams for a four-team tournament, with Greenwood taking the gold-medal win over Halifax in the final.