Halifax takes regional curling title

Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax won the gold medal and championship trophy at this year’s Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Atlantic Region Curling Championship bonspiel, held over March 18 – 20 at the Gage Golf and Curling Club, located at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown. After advancing through the round-robin and semi-final portions of the four-team tournament, CFB Halifax took a convincing win over 12 Wing Shearwater to capture the gold. Pictured are members of the winning team: From left, Petty Officer 1st Class Collin Atkinson, Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Butt, Master Sailor Aaron Bell, Corporal Shaylyne Morris, and Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Denny Wilson.