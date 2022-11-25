Halifax proposed as host for NATO innovation accelerator

Canada is proposing the Halifax Regional Municipality as host to the North American Regional Office of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA).

DIANA is a new NATO body that will create a network of innovation sites in North America and Europe, coordinated through one regional office in North America (Canada) and one in Europe, which is co-hosted in London, U.K., by the United Kingdom and Estonia.

Minister of National Defence Anita Anand announced the proposal on November 18 while in Halifax to participate in the 14th annual Halifax International Security Forum. The conference brought together defence and security officials, industry professionals, academics, and global leaders to discuss global peace and security challenges from November 18-20.

The establishment of DIANA was formally announced by NATO in April of 2022. At the NATO Summit in June 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada’s intent to host the DIANA North American Regional Office in Canada, and NATO welcomed Canada’s offer.