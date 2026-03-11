Halifax Image Techs capture national recognition

Winners were recently announced for the 2025 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Imagery Contest, with two local Imagery Technicians taking top honours.

Corporal (Cpl) Mitch Paquette claimed first place in the Military Community Life category for Her Watch Begins, while Cpl Morgan LeBlanc earned a win in the Military Operations category with The Formidable Ship 336. Contest judges praised both images as standout examples of the talent and skill found among CAF photographers.

The annual contest is open to both professional and amateur photographers from across the Defence Community, including service members and their families, welcoming submissions ranging from operations and work milestones to family events and travel. Photographers interested in next year’s contest can expect submissions to open in August 2026.