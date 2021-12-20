Halifax hosts annual International Security Forum

Minister of National Defence Anita Anand provides an opening address during the Halifax International Security Forum on November 19. The three-day event brought military leaders, government officials, and defence and security experts from more than 65 countries together for discussions aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation among democratic nations. Joining Minister Anand at the Forum was Chief of the Defence Staff Gen Wayne Eyre, Commander MARLANT and JTFA RAdm Brian Santarpia, and a number of other CAF and DND representatives.