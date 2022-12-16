On December 6, local Defence Team members and members of the public gathered at Fort Needham Memorial Park for the Halifax Regional Municipality’s 105th Halifax Explosion Memorial Service. The service commemorated the more than 2000 individuals who lost their lives as a result of the tragic explosion on December 6, 1917, and honoured the resilience, recovery and rebirth of survivors and their families. Defence Team involvement in the ceremony included the The Stadacona Band Brass Quintet, a tri-service flag party and CFB Halifax Base Commander Capt(N) MacKenzie, who laid a wreath on behalf of Maritime Forces Atlantic.