Greenwood takes gold as Shearwater hosts senior men’s hockey

By Trident Staff

The 12 Wing Shearwater Flyers made a run for the gold at the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Atlantic Region Men’s Senior Hockey Championship, taking on the defending champion 14 Wing Greenwood Bombers in a final game on February 13 on home ice at the Shearwater arena.

Despite a back-and-forth opening period, the Bombers took a 4-2 lead to the second and expanded it from there on the way to a 7-3 championship win. This marks four consecutive regional gold medals for 14 Wing’s senior men’s team.

The early part of the tournament, which began on February 10, saw teams from Halifax, Shearwater, Greenwood and Gagetown play through a round-robin format. The week started strong for our local teams, with Shearwater taking a 10-1 win over the eventual champions from Greenwood, while the Halifax Mariners had their own 3-1 victory against Greenwood. This led to a quarterfinal (4-2 Greenwood over Gagetown) and a semifinal (7-4 Greenwood over Halifax) to determine a final matchup for the Flyers, who had the No. 1 seed after round-robin play.

Congratulations to the repeat champions from Greenwood!