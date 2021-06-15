The Great Nova Scotia Scavenger Hunt – Military Family Edition

By Sarah-Jean Mannette,

H&R MFRC

The Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre (H&R MFRC) is excited to announce the Great Nova Scotia Scavenger Hunt – Military Family Edition, presented by Angus G. Foods Inc., and with Irving Shipbuilding Inc. as the lead sponsor. Big thanks to these two organizations for sponsoring this event. Their financial support will directly support military families.

Nova Scotia is so proud to be Canada’s ocean playground that we put it on our license plate! Sure, we may not be venturing far (or at all) from home, so let’s explore our beautiful province by going on a virtual adventure! Get to know the Halifax and region that your H&R MFRC supports, from the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) to as far east as you can go in Cape Breton, and all places in between.

From ice water challenges (our version of a polar bear swim), showing an at-home DIY (success or fail), handcrafting an original burger fit for burger week , hosting your own Cape Breton-style kitchen party within your COVID bubble, bibbing up for your version of a Pictou-county lobster festival, showcasing your culture with music, or building a fire while camping (or glamping) at one of the 20 provincial parks. We invite you to participate in the Great Nova Scotia Scavenger Hunt!

Date: Sunday, June 27, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Registration deadline: Wednesday, June 23, 2021 (or we reach our max of 70 teams)

How The Game Works

As a Team, you compete in a variety of challenges (called ‘Missions’) throughout the day from the comfort of your home. Missions are arranged into various categories. You might be answering a trivia question by typing your answer or perhaps taking a photo or video while completing a task. You choose what missions you would like to complete. Prizes will be awarded and fun will be had so register today!

To register for this event, one member of the team must have an account with the H&R MFRC’s registration system.

Need to create an account? Click here (it only takes a few minutes!)

Have an account? Click here to log in.

For more information, please visit our event page: https://halifaxmfrc.ca/index.php/en/programs/centre-events

H&R MFRC Board of Directors Annual General Meeting is Coming Up!

Join the H&R MFRC’s Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to recap the past year’s achievements and other important items. This is a virtual AGM and everyone is welcome to tune in.

Date: Wednesday, June 6, 2021

Time: 5 p.m.

Registration deadlines: Registration will be accepted up until 4:45 p.m.

To register: Click here

JUNE PROGRAMMING FLYERS ARE AVAILABLE!

Sun’s out, fun’s out (virtually, that is)! Our June program flyer is now available so check it out here.

Interested in youth programming? Click here to see the program calendar for June for youth, aged 8 – 18. We’re an optimistic group of people so the June calendar shows some in-person programming. Please note that we adhere to public health guidelines and therefore will modify the schedule accordingly.