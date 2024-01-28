Grand opening for new Stadacona Fitness and Sports Centre

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

CFB Halifax members now have a new fully-equipped gym facility available to them, with the opening of the Stadacona Fitness and Sports Centre taking place on January 8.



Located next to the site that previously housed the STADPLEX gym, the fully winterized fabric structure includes cardio machines and weight equipment, a semi-enclosed gym floor for basketball, floor hockey, volleyball and other activities, along with gym amenities like day lockers, universal washrooms and private shower stalls.

CFB Halifax Fitness, Sports and Recreation Manager Ashley Stewart welcomed base members to mark the occasion with coffee and cake, and thanked the PSP Halifax team for their work over recent months to get the space ready.

“They’ve been working tirelessly behind the scenes – ordering equipment, planning, cleaning, dealing with changes and roadblocks, all so we can have this building ready for our members,” Stewart said, noting that challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the timeline of the project.

She also thanked Defence Construction Canada, Real Property Operations Unit (Atlantic), and others who played a role in bringing the project to fruition.

“It’s been a long road for our staff and for the base; we’re very excited to be opening the new facility.”

CFB Halifax Base Commander Capt(N) Andy MacKenzie officially opened the building with a ribbon cutting, just moments before the first patrons fired up the treadmills and the first game of floor hockey got started on the gym floor.

He said he was pleased to see members who work at Stadacona now have more fitness opportunities available to them closer to the office, bringing back some of the benefits that were lost with the closure of the former STADPLEX gym; STADPLEX was open for 75 years before its closure in 2018.

“I hope everyone can pass the word around to their colleagues and their units that we’ve got a great facility ready to go. We look forward to seeing a lot of folks coming in and out of the doors here.”The Stadacona Fitness and Sports Centre is now open seven days a week, Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, the drop-in class schedule, and information on booking the court/gymnasium floor, visit https://cfmws.ca/halifax/facilities/stadacona-fitness-sports-centre