Global Combat Ship partners convene in Halifax, welcome Norway to User Group

By Trident Staff

From April 20 to 24, 2026, Canada hosted the 16th Global Combat Ship (GCS) User Group Meeting at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax, bringing together international partners working on a common next-generation warship design.

The working-level forum brought together navies developing ships based on the Type 26 design: the Royal Canadian Navy’s River-class destroyers, the United Kingdom’s Type 26 frigates, and Australia’s Hunter-class frigates. The meeting also marked the formal entry of the Royal Norwegian Navy into the User Group, following a charter-signing ceremony led by Norwegian Navy Captain Alex Erichsen. Norway also plans to acquire 5 to 6 ships based on the Type 26 design.

The group oversees the development, construction, and future operation of a class of up to 34 warships across participating nations. The initiative spans multiple national programs focused on surface combatant and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

During the week, program teams shared updates and discussed technical and operational issues related to their respective shipbuilding efforts. Discussions focused on design evolution, supply chain considerations, and approaches to delivery and sustainment. The group states that the forum also supports the development of long-term interoperability among participating navies.

The GCS User Group charter describes the partnership between the United Kingdom, Australia, Norway and Canada as a collaborative effort intended to optimize delivery, sustainment and operational effectiveness across the different ship variants. It notes that the group aims to make efficient use of resources, address common challenges, and identify shared opportunities, while recognizing the sovereign nature of each national program.

In addition to discussions at CFB Halifax, Senior representatives also observed progress on the future His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Fraser, the first River-class destroyer for Canada, on which construction began approximately one year ago.

Industry partners from the three programs participated in discussions throughout the week. The meeting concluded with a visit to Irving Shipbuilding, including a tour of the shipyard.