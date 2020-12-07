Getting hands dirty for a good cause

On November 19, Base Commander Capt (N) Williams brought his vehicle in for a Dirty Hands appointment at TEME. Cdr Aral, our Base Logistics Commanding Officer, even stopped in to help out on the shop floor. The Dirty Hands initiative was created with the goal of raising funds for the National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC). So far this month, TEME has raised $3500 between its Halifax and Shearwater locations. Thank you, TEME, for supporting this year’s campaign.

SYDNEY MACLEOD, BASE PUBLIC AFFAIRS INTERN