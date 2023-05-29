Get Out & Go!: DND Family Days returns June 23-24

By PSP Halifax



After three years of hiatus, DND Family Days is back this summer at CFB Halifax! Presented by Personnel Support Programs (PSP) and Sobeys, the event is set for Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, and organizers can’t wait to welcome our local Defence Team families back to HMC Dockyard for a weekend of fun.

“We are so excited to bring back our signature event this year for all of our DND families to enjoy,” said Missy Sonier, Corporate Services Manager with PSP Halifax. Her team has been hard at work alongside our military colleagues and generous sponsors to ensure the annual event comes back with a bang, with activities the whole family can enjoy.

“We have some of our favourites returning from previous years, and we’re also introducing some exciting new activities and guests as well,” Sonier added.

Our friends at Glow The Event Store will be back with their assortment of giant inflatables and games for the kids, hosted at the Irving Kids’ Entertainment Zone, along with their brand new trackless electric train for rides along the jetty. The Kids’ Zone will also be home to the CBC kids tent this year, where visitors can meet the mascots and characters, and even try their hand at junior weather reporting with CBC’s green screen digital studio.

On the Canadian Armed Forces side of things, ship and helicopter tours, RHIB rides, interactive displays from the Military Police Unit Halifax and the CFB Halifax Fire Department, and more will be available for families to get the full picture of the work happening at Canada’s largest military base.

Parents can also keep busy with activities aimed at the older crowd, including the Cube’n Links Mobile Golf Playground trailer, which will be at Family Days for the first time. And football fans should be sure to visit the OK Tire sponsor booth on Friday afternoon, where the Canadian Football League’s iconic Grey Cup trophy will be on site from 2 – 5 p.m.!

And of course, it wouldn’t be DND Family Days without an impressive list of draw prizes and giveaways to be won over the two days. Draws will take place on both Friday and Saturday at the big PSP tent, and you have to be there to win! This year’s prizes include:

A trip for a family of four from WestJet

A trip to Toronto from Via Rail, plus $500 travel vouchers

$500 Sobeys gift cards

Hotel and ticket packages to the YQM Country Fest August 24-26 in Dieppe, NB

Sets of tires provided by OK Tire

HFX Wanderers skybox tickets from Molson Coors

Nova Scotia Tattoo skybox tickets from Simply Hydraulics

Plenty of Bicycles to be given out each day, courtesy of Byrd Construction

And so much more!

“We have more than 50 great prizes to give out each day with plenty of ‘Wow factor’ for our families,” Sonier added.

The event is not open to the public and is exclusively for our CAF, DND, and CFMWS team members and their families. For entry to the Dockyard during Family Days, please bring your DND ID, Military Family ID or your CFOne card.

There are also plenty of additional activities and prizes still to be announced, so stay tuned to Tridentnewspaper.com for the latest Family Days updates, or visit https://cfmws.ca/halifax/in-your-community/family-days for the full schedule, event map, and other details, including shuttles, as they become available.